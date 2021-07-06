Featherstone Rovers 63 London Broncos 14 - Wembley dream over for Featherstone Rovers' Thomas Minns and Jack Bussey

INJURY BLOW: For Jack Bussey, pictured, and his Featherstone teammate Thomas Minns. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

Minns suffered a broken leg during Featherstone Rovers’ 63-14 thrashing of visitors London Broncos in the Betfred Championship.

The injury will require surgery and rule him out of Rovers’ clash with York City Knights in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final, in 12 days’ time.

Rovers are also expected to be without forward Jack Bussey, who sustained an ankle injury against London.

HEAD COACH: James Webster. Picture: Dec Hayes Photorgraphy.

Despite those setbacks, Rovers ran in 11 tries to maintain their impressive form as they scored more than 60 points in a game for the third match running.

Craig Hall led the way with a hat-trick and nine goals, for a personal haul of 30 points.

Nu Brown crossed twice and other scorers were Will Dagger, Dane Chisholm, Junior Moors, Dean Parata, Gareth Gale and Calum Field.

Chisholm added a one-pointer for Rovers, who led 41-10 at half-time.

London’s tries were scored by Chris Hankinson, who added a conversion, Jarrod Sammut and Abbas Miski.

The win extended Rovers’ 100 per cent record in the Betfred Championship to 11 matches and they have now scored more than 60 points in three successive games.

“The first half was really good, against a decent side,” coach James Webster said.

“We’ve scored 240-odd points in our last four games so I will take that, we are a side that can build momentum well.”

The 1895 Cup final, Rovers first Wembley appearance since 1983, will be broadcast live by the BBC on the red button and iPlayer.

The RFL have confirmed there will be no extra-time and if the scores are level after 80 minutes, the trophy will be shared.

Saturday's fixture turned out to be Danny Ward's last in charge of London as the former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers player left his role as Broncos coach “by mutual consent”

Dewsbury-born Ward, a Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2004, played for London - then known as Harlequins - at the end of his career and joined the coaching staff after hanging up his boots in 2011.

He had spells as academy boss and assistant-coach before taking charge of the first team in 2018.