Featherstone Rovers 64 Dewsbury Rams 6: Rovers claim big win over Covid-hit Rams

VICTORY: Featherstone Rovers 64-6 Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

Rovers emerged as big winners in the West Yorkshire derby to record their 16th league win of the campaign.

The game looked safe by half time as two tries from Craig Hall along with scores from Gadwin Springer, Ben Blackmore, Callum Field and Alex Walker had given Featherstone the upper hand at the interval.

Andy Gabriel responded for the away side late in the first half but that score proved their only dent on the scoreboard.

“We started really well going up the hill,” said Webster.

“Credit to Dewsbury for getting the game on, it was in the balance right up until about 1pm.

“They had a few Covid issues and for them to get the game on when they didn’t have to is fantastic from them.

“It was in the spirit of the game and it would have been tough for them with the amount of people they had unavailable.

“We started well and played some good rugby in testing conditions - to do what we did, I was quite happy.”

Dewsbury defended strongly in the opening 20 minutes of the second half but Featherstone soon found their rhythm as Luke Cooper crossed on the hour.

Blackmore went over for his second try before John Davies and Connor Jones both crossed to extend the lead further.