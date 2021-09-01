Featherstone Rovers aim for flat cap wearers to break world record in Championship fixture against Halifax

WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT: Featherstone Rovers are aiming to break the world record for most people wearing a flat cap at the same time at the same location when they play Halifax on Sunday. Picture: SWpix.com.

Rovers will attempt to set a new world record for most people wearing a flat cap at one time in one location.

The number to beat is 417 which was set at Kirkgate Market in Leeds in August 2018, smashing the previous record of 250.

A club statement from Featherstone said: “Already billed as a huge West Yorkshire derby, Rovers will revisit their rivalry with Halifax on Sunday with the clash looking likely to be a dress rehearsal for the play off semi-final.

“The game is likely to draw one of the biggest crowds of the season to date to the Millennium Stadium and the club are keen to use the occasion to attempt to break a world record.

“The record in question is for the most flat caps worn in a single location at the same time.

“We are therefore encouraging fans that want to be part of this attempt to congregate in flat caps on the Post Office Road terrace at 2:15pm, shortly before the Halifax game.

“Those wearing flat caps on the day will also have access to “happy hour” bar prices up until kick off.”

Martin Vickers, CEO of Featherstone Rovers commented: “With the nickname of the flat cappers, we felt that we should really own the record for most flat caps worn at once, the current record was set in Kirkgate Market in Leeds a few years ago and I’m confident we can beat that.”