Featherstone Rovers aiming to maintain momentum heading into Championship play-offs

COACH: Featherstone's James Webster. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

The contest with Mark Aston’s men is Rovers’ final outing before the promotion play-offs get underway later this month.

Featherstone have won 19 of their 20 league games this year to earn a home tie in the play-off semi-finals while also winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley in their centenary season.

Webster is hoping to create more special memories in the final weeks of the campaign as his side looks to end the regular campaign on a high against Sheffield.

“We have had a fantastic year,” reflected Webster.

“We got to Wembley and won a trophy and have so far only lost one game in the league and booked a home play-off game. We want more than that but it has been a really enjoyable year.

“Everyone has come together after Covid and the people of Featherstone and surrounding areas have supported their team really well.

“We started off scratchy at the start of the year but that was to be expected. We have grown as the year has gone on.”

Sheffield have endured a difficult season, winning just five of their 19 league games.

Featherstone will not be in action during the first round of the play-offs, with the sides between third and sixth set to fight for a place in the semi-finals at the end of the month.

The free weekend means Webster is unlikely to rest anybody against Sheffield while he hopes that Jack Bussey and Thomas Minns could return to fitness this week.

“We won’t rest anyone unless they are hurt,” he added.

“We have got a week off the weekend after so I just think that is too long to go into a semi-final. We need to up the ante.