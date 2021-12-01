Featherstone Rovers confirm another big signing

NEW ARRIVAL: At Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com

Gill will join Rovers from Queensland side Mackay Cutters. Gill, who is the son of former London Broncos star Peter Gill, will join up with Brian McDermott’s squad towards the end of January.

“Bayley has a strong pedigree in the Australian game and I’m sure his father Peter Gill, who played plenty of Super League games for London Broncos, has steered his career well thus far,” said McDermott.

“Bayley is extremely keen to show his qualities to the British fans and I’m really pleased to give him this opportunity.”

Gill added: “I’m really excited to get over there and give it a crack, I was born in England when my father played there so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the group to play my part in making that extra step towards Super League.

“I’ve been speaking to Brian the coach and I’ve heard so many positive things about him, I cant wait to get going.”