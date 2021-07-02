Featherstone Rovers staying focused on Championship campaign as Wembley final approaches

Rovers will head to Wembley for the first time in almost four decades but first have Championship fixtures against London Broncos and Widnes Vikings to negotiate.

They play Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique in the weeks following their Wembley trip but Webster insists he will continue to field his strongest possible team in every game.

“It is exciting. We know we are playing some big, strong teams and we are looking forward to that challenge,” said Webster.

TEN IN A ROW: Featherstone Rovers made it 10 league wins from 10 with an emphatic victory over Newcastle Thunder last weekend. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

“I haven’t thought too much about Wembley, to tell you the truth. We have two big league games before that, Wembley will take care of itself.

“We will pick our strongest team for the sides we need to play against, that includes the week before and the week after Wembley.”

Featherstone welcome London to Post Office Road on Saturday evening aiming to make it 11 games unbeaten in the Championship.

After a shaky start to the campaign, London have lost just one of their last nine outings and Webster is expecting a tough challenge.

He added: “Jarrod Sammut has been playing well for them, they have got lots of experience and are full time.

“They are a strong, aggressive side who are hard to beat. Form dictates that and they are a side who are doing well.”

Featherstone have scored 136 points in their last two outings and Webster added: “I would say we have improved, our handling has become a lot better.