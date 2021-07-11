Featherstone Rovers win 12th Championship game in a row
Featherstone Rovers made it 12 wins from 12 Championship games this season as they emerged as 32-10 victors at Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
In their final outing before next weekend's trip to Wembley James Webster's side held a 14-0 lead at half time before holding off a short-lived Vikings fightback to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Nu Brown opened the scoring midway through the half with Dane Chisholm converting and then adding a penalty goal on 33 minutes.
Connor Jones extended the lead three minutes before the interval as second-half efforts from Kenny Baker and Deon Cross saw Widnes get on the board.
With just four points between the sides, Brown scythed his way through the Vikings defence for a vital try which Chisholm converted.
Brown completed his hat-trick seven minutes from time before Gale scored his 20th try of the season to seal another Featherstone victory.
Rovers' next fixture is their 1895 Cup final against York City Knights at Wembley on Saturday.