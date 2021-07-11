Featherstone Rovers win 12th Championship game in a row

Featherstone Rovers head coach James Webster. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

In their final outing before next weekend's trip to Wembley James Webster's side held a 14-0 lead at half time before holding off a short-lived Vikings fightback to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Nu Brown opened the scoring midway through the half with Dane Chisholm converting and then adding a penalty goal on 33 minutes.

Connor Jones extended the lead three minutes before the interval as second-half efforts from Kenny Baker and Deon Cross saw Widnes get on the board.

With just four points between the sides, Brown scythed his way through the Vikings defence for a vital try which Chisholm converted.

Brown completed his hat-trick seven minutes from time before Gale scored his 20th try of the season to seal another Featherstone victory.