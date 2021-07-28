Former Super League star bolsters Featherstone Rovers' options

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 20/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 1 - Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs - The Shay Stadium, Halifax, England - Halifax Panthers’ Gadwin Springer

The former Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons player has joined Rovers ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash with Toulouse.

The French international prop came through the youth system at Toulouse before being signed by the Dragons. He made 58 appearances for Castleford Tigers before moving to Toronto Wolfpack and this year joined Halifax Panthers.

“He is big, strong and carries the ball well,” said Webster of the prop forward who moved to France from French Guiana as a youngster.

“He has done really well for Halifax this year, he comes from good experience in Super League

“The signing deadline is coming up soon, so Gadwin can come and boost our squad.”

Webster is not planning on adding many more signings before the upcoming transfer deadline, unless further injury problems arise.

“Only if they are better than what we have got,” he responded when asked if more new faces could be on the way in the coming weeks.

“We will see what happens. We weren’t actively looking for Gadwin.