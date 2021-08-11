James Harrison secures move to Warrington Wolves

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 21/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 1 - Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls - Millenium Stadium, Featherstone, England - Featherstone's James Harrison Celebrates his try against Bradford.

The former Batley Bulldogs player has been a standout star for Rovers since joining the club ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He spent time on loan at Leeds Rhinos last season after Featherstone’s campaign was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harrison’s form this year has saw him earn a contract with the Wire and Webster said of the forward’s pending move: “He has been a great player, he was good when he went to Leeds on loan last year. I am really happy for him personally. The club would have loved him to be in Super League with Featherstone but he won’t know that until October.

“A big club - quite a few clubs - came in for him and I can understand why he made the move.”

Of his move Harrison added: “I’m buzzing to be joining Warrington next season. I’ve always wanted to be a Super League player so to get the chance at a club like Warrington is a dream come true.

“I definitely feel I’m ready and the time is right to make this next step up in my career. I consider myself a real hard-working player and I back myself to play big minutes. I can’t wait to meet the fans. It’s a massive stadium at the Halliwell Jones and I’m looking forward to playing there next season. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”