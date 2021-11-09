James Lockwood signs extension deal at Featherstone Rovers

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 17/07/2021 - Rugby League - AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final - Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights - Wembley Stadium, London, England - James Lockwood.

The forward first joined Rovers in 2012 and will work under newly-appointed head coach Brian McDermott for the first time.

Lockwood has led Featherstone to Championship Grand Finals in 2019 and 2021, both of which they lost as they just missed out on promotion.

“I’m really looking forward to being back at Fev for another season,” said Lockwood.

“I’m really looking forward to playing under Brian and I’m confident that with the signings we’ve made and those that will be announced over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be in a very competitive position come the end of the season.”

Rovers football manager, Ian Hardman, added: “Nobody was more disappointed than our captain, Locky, to lose a second Grand Final and I know he is keen to make amends in 2022.