London Broncos 28 Featherstone Rovers 48: James Webster's side maintain 100 per cent away record

Featherstone Rovers head coach James Webster. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

In their final away game before the play-offs begin later this month, victory means James Webster’s side have secured a 100 per cent record on the road this year.

Their only loss in the Championship in 2021 has come against Toulouse Olympique at Post Office Road last month.

Prolific winger Gareth Gale got Featherstone on the board early on in the contest in the capital as he dotted down for his 24th try of the season before Connor Jones scored underneath the posts to increase the advantage.

Jones would score again in the 22nd minute after Callum Field had barged his way through the home defence. Webster opted to make some early changes as Nu Brown was replaced by Tom Holmes.

Gideon Boafo hit back with London’s first try of the afternoon but former Broncos full-back Alex Walker, who is on loan from Wakefield Trinity, went over in the corner to give the visitors an unassailable 28-4 lead at the interval.

London claimed the opening points of the second half as Josh Hodson scored his side’s second try of the afternoon after gathering a well-placed kick to dot down unopposed.

Tom Holmes hit back for Featherstone with a lovely run across the London defence before zipping over the whitewash on the right-hand side.

Frankie Halton increased the away side’s advantage soon after as his try saw Featherstone surpass 1000 points for the season, 865 of which have come in the Championship.

Boafo claimed his second score on 51 minutes as he pounced on a loose ball and showed remarkable pace to get away from the chasing defenders.

With 15 minutes remaining, Gale claimed his second try of the afternoon as he powered through Chris Hankinson to score.

Boafo would soon have his hat-trick try as a looping cut-out pass gave him the space to find the try-line with 10 minutes remaining.

Jones completed his hat-trick two minutes later as he broke clear 40 metres out and dotted down underneath the posts.

With two minutes to play, Boafo scored his fourth try of the afternoon but it only proved a consolation.

“We did some really good things I thought, we knew it was going to be hard for us today,” reflected coach Webster at full time.