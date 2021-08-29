Magic of music, beer and racing on the cards at Pontefract Racecourse’s evening event

Delayed due to the pandemic, racegoers finally get to let their hair down with an evening of racing, Queen and beer!

Acclaimed tribute band Magic Queen join in the fun for this Friday’s evening meeting.

Magic Queen blend the vocal layering and studio precision, one of the trademarks of Queen, with the energy of a live stage production.

Elaborate performances, effects and costumes aptly frame the seasoned musicians who step into these very large shoes to effectively render an authentic “Queen experience”.

The band promise to re-enact the glorious days of legendary rock band Queen, including the craziness of the 70s and the magic of the 80s, delivering huge entertainment in every single show, interacting with the audience to make them live a magical experience.

The Magic Queen set includes, but is not limited to, all the piano driven hit singles like Killer Queen; Somebody to Love; Don’t Stop Me Now; You’re My Best Friend; We Are The Champions and the amazing award winning Bohemian Rhapsody.

These hits are balanced with guitar-led anthems like One Vision; I Want It All and We Will Rock You with Magic Queen’s ability to recreate Queen live performances truly special.

Pontefract also welcomes back four breweries for the occasion – Pennine Brewery, Revolutions Brewing Co, Ossett Brewery and Bier Huis.

These quintessentially Yorkshire beer brands look forward to serving spectators the finest beer, ales and lagers straight from the tap.

Watch out for competitions on the racecourse social media channels to be in with a chance of winning 10 half pint vouchers.

On the track, the feature race is the £30,000 VW Van Centre Handicap over one mile.

Star of Southwold took the race the last time it was run in 2019 on a card littered with exciting finishes, including wins for course favourites, Corinthia Knight and Mr Orange.

Gates open at 3pm and whether you bring your friends, family or even your colleagues after a hard week at work, there will be six exciting races to enjoy, starting from 5pm, paired with delicious beers and live music after the last race at 7.30pm.

Magic Queen will perform between 8pm and 9.30pm.

Racegoers need to be in the Premier or Grandstand & Paddock enclosure to enjoy the full experience on the night but those in the Picnic Enclosure are able to transfer to the Paddock after the racing to watch the band at a cost of £5.

The audience is encouraged to go into the parade ring to watch the concert. Bars around the Parade Ring will stay open after the last race during the concert. Last orders will be at 9.15pm.