Night of doubles on the track and magic off it at Pontefract Racecourse

Enigmatic gets up on the line to win the VW Volkswagen Van Centre (Leeds) Ltd Optional Claiming Handicap Stakes at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Four local breweries, Pennine Brewery, Bier Huis, Revolutions Brewery and Ossett Brewery, pitched up tents to serve the Ponte crowd with award winning lagers and beers and the majority of the crowd stayed on after racing to be entertained by a superb singalong from the brilliant Magic Queen who finished the evening with a memorable performance.

On the track, feature race the VW Volkswagen Van Centre (Leeds) Ltd Optional Claiming Handicap Stakes, was won in exciting fashion by Joseph Parr’s Enigmatic.

The trainer’s only runner on the card had been running consistently well all season without getting his head in front. He was extremely well backed and set the record straight under a fantastic ride by Pontefract’s leading jockey in 2021, Kevin Stott, who came from the back of the field to put the winner’s head in front close to the line.

Winning two-year-old: Kit Gabriel, ridden by Kevin Stott, forges clear to win at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

The jockey was recording a quick double, having taken the preceding race on Amy Murphy’s Kit Gabriel in the two-year-old handicap.

Victory was never in doubt when the colt loomed up to join the leader in the final two furlongs. A quick flick of the reins and he was away.

There was also a double for trainer Michael Dods who took the opening race with Clarets Glory and the big sprint with Motawaazy.

While the latter was well fancied and bravely repelled all challengers, Dods’ winner of the opener was more of a surprise and was the biggest priced winner of the evening at 10-1.

Motawaazy has been in fantastic form recently and won his third race on the trot following wins at Carlisle and Catterick.

Ben Curtis was also at the double. Fresh from his win for Michael Dods on Motawaazy, he also took the last race aboard Mick Appleby’s speedster, King of Stars.

He had been beaten two lengths by subsequent Listed winner Tis Marvellous at Ascot last time out and appreciated the easier company on this occasion. He made every yard of the running and never really looked likely to be caught. He enjoys the fast ground and may make a quick reappearance before the autumn sets in.

Easiest winner of the day was Bookmark for the Michael Bell/ Middleham Park Racing team. The winner was bred by the Queen but it was the first time she has fulfilled her potential with a hugely impressive 17 length win without breaking sweat.

The win continued the hot streak for jockey Rowan Scott who rode his first treble the previous weekend.