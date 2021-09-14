Oliver Holmes plays last game for Castleford Tigers after suffering neck injury

Picture by Dean Atkins/SWpix.com - 11/09/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 24 - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England - Castelford's Oliver Holmes is tackled by Hull KR's George King & Brad Takairangi.

Holmes is set to join Warrington Wolves next year and will now be unavailable for the Tigers' final game of the regular season against the Wire on Thursday night.

According to an injury update from Castleford, the 29-year-old has an acute bulging disc in his neck due to a whiplash injury sustained in the first half of last Saturday’s defeat against Hull KR.

After consultation with a specialist, Holmes has been advised to rest for six weeks before undergoing further scans.

Holmes, who has been a Castleford player for 12 years, said: “I am heartbroken to end my time at Castleford Tigers like this and to not get one last game at The Jungle with the lads, but this is sport, these things happen, and it is what it is.

“I’ve loved my time at Cas, and I will be at the game on Thursday night cheering us on for the win, and I will be able to say my goodbyes after the game.