Paul McShane keen to send Castleford Tigers' departing contingent out on a high

Head coach Daryl Powell is set to leave the club after eight years at the helm while the likes of one-club man Oliver Holmes and centre Peter Mata’utia have also confirmed their departures.

Captain Michael Shenton and stalwart Grant Millington - who has been at the Tigers since 2012 - have yet to confirm their plans for 2022 and McShane said: “It is a big motivation for me.

There are players leaving who have played a big part in my development and got me to where I am now.

“For me, I couldn’t think of anything better than sending them out with a Challenge Cup winners medal.

“If you hear Shenny speak about the club - he has got so much passion for the club.

“It would be an injustice if we couldn’t be motivated to put our best performance together for him.”

Questions over McShane’s future were firmly put to bed recently as he signed an improved deal for 2022 and a three-year extension which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“As a team, you want to be up there and winning the big trophies and we want to go there and do that,” he continued.

“I have loved my time here so far, I have had a good six years at the club.

“The club will be going through a bit of a change with key people leaving but I am excited for the future. I am really looking forward to getting stuck into the next four years.”

McShane wasn’t a Castleford player when they last reached the Challenge Cup final but was an integral part of the side that took them to the Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford in 2017.

He added: “For me the Grand Final was a bit of a blur.

“I can’t really remember the game because I tried to treat it like a normal game and not put any pressure on.

“I think that took away from the fact of how special these finals are.