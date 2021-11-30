Sister Sledge, seen here on on stage, are confirmed to be doing a show at Pontefract Racecourse in 2022.

Ponte powered through 2021 behind closed doors, with minimal crowds and near enough full capacity by September. Next year they hope to wave goodbye to Covid related restrictions and welcome all our racegoers back with open arms, writes Amber Hunt.

In 2022 the racedays will be categorised as Premium and Standard meetings with all the days except Friday evenings and Ladies Day considered “standard”.

Spectators are encouraged to book in advance to take advantage of the course’s staggered early bird pricing.

Pontefract Racecourse have revealed their early bird prices for their biggest meetings in 2022.

The early bird pricing for standard meetings is:

Premier Enclosure Ticket: December 1 to January 20 - £19; January 20 to March 2 - £21; March 2 onwards - £23; on the day - £25.

Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure Ticket: December 1 to January 20 - £12; January 20 to March 2 - £14; March 2 onwards - £16; on the day - £18.

The early bird pricing for Disco Night with Sister Sledge (Friday, May 27), Re-Take That and Beer Festival (Friday, July 15), and Ladies Day (Wednesday, August 3) is:

Premier Enclosure Ticket: December 1 to January 20 - £21; January 20 to March 2 - £22; March 2 onwards - £23; on the day - £25.

Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure Ticket: December 1 to January 20 - £14; January 20 to March 2 - £15; March 2 onwards - £16; on the day - £18.

As always, the Picnic Enclosure prices are the same all year round no matter what the raceday – turnstiles, adult £7, OAP/student £4; cars to course £20.

After a long wait, the course finally gets to welcome powerhouses Sister Sledge to the stage on Friday, May 27.

With trendsetting style and musical flair, Kathy, Joni, Kim, and Debbie Sledge created a unique sound that garnered Grammy nominations, number one hits, and timeless global anthems.

Featuring an iconic vocal by Kathy — the lead singer and signature voice of Sister Sledge’s biggest hits — the lyrics to “We Are Family” were inspired by the real-life dynamic between the four sisters and propelled them to worldwide fame. Decades later, “We Are Family” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame (2008).

To this day, the Sledge sisters remain one of popular music’s most admired musical families.

Whether performing in different configurations of the group for different occasions, honouring their sister Joni who passed away in 2017, or coming back together for a worthy cause, their greatest achievement is bringing the world together through a song.

Alongside the disco legends, Pontefract will welcome the UK’s biggest Take That tribute act, Re-Take That.

The band has acquired a loyal following among Take That fans, treating audiences to an entertaining performance wherever they go.

Re-Take That’s ability to succeed as a Take That tribute band is partly derived from their unshakeable love for the original act. They have continued to shape their performance into a full-scale act, utilising different costumes, dance routines, powerful vocal skills, and an exciting light show.

Pontefract expect a high volume of spectators booking early for their big meetings, so urge racegoers to take advantage of the early bird offer and save money on bookings.