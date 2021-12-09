Pontefract Racecourse supports Wakefield charity Informal Learning

Pontefract Racecourse are supporting Wakefield charity Informal Learning.

With new, larger beds on order, there are around 30 single beds that can no longer be used and the racecourse is delighted to be able to donate these beds, along with bedding sets, to Informal Learning, a charity based in Wakefield, just in time for Christmas.

Informal Learning is a not-for-profit organisation focused on housing and supporting the homeless in and around Wakefield.

As an organisation, they take great pride in the positive outcomes of their service-users, who constitute some of the most disadvantaged and deprived individuals in the district.

The company work to provide immediate and sustainable accommodation to vulnerable males, females and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Andy Iwanuschak, general manager of Informal Learning, said: “Informal Learning are delighted to receive such a generous donation from Pontefract Racecourse, especially during our busiest time of the year.

“We are currently receiving higher than normal numbers of referrals for individuals who have nowhere to live.

"Receiving donations like this allows us to direct our limited resources to areas that will further enable our service users to feel comfortable in their new home.”

Pontefract prepares to welcome Sister Sledge in 2022 and racegoers in big numbers againPontefract Racecourse’s chief operating officer Richard Hammill said: “Rather than throwing away rarely used beds, we wanted to offer them to a local charity who make a difference in the community around us.

“We are thrilled to be able to help Informal Learning in this small way as they do such incredible work across the whole district providing housing and support to vulnerable adults, including many individuals who don’t have a bed of their own.”

To support or learn more about Informal Learning, visit: www.informal-learning.co.uk

Pontefract’s 2022 racing season, meanwhile kicks off on Tuesday, April 5.

The first meeting of the year will feature the first leg of the 2022 Stayers Championship and the EBF High-Rise Maiden.

With smart early horses from big yards often targeting the latter, it is often one of Ponte’s best races of the season.

The race is named after Luca Cumani’s 1998 Derby winner who took this race on his way to glory at Epsom.