Quickline does its bit to help Hemsworth sports teams

Quickline donation: Jim Kenyon, chairman of Hemsworth Town Council, Jason Alcorn of Hemsworth Dragons ARLFC, Stan Wilson, vice chair of Hemsworth Town Council, John Bullivent, engagement manager at Quickline, Dave Taylor from Kinsley Raiders and Johnny Allatt of West End Terriers FC.

Football clubs West End Terriers, Hemsworth Town, Hemsworth MW and Kinsley Boys plus Hemsworth RUFC and ARL teams Hemsworth Dragons and Kinsley Raiders were nominated by Hemsworth Town Council to each receive an allocation from a £2,000 cheque made to the council.

The money will go towards helping the teams get back up to speed with providing a sporting outlet for the community following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

In late 2020, Quickline Communications, which specialises in complex broadband requirements largely in rural areas, was awarded the £9.1m contract by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to enhance internet connectivity in the area through the ‘Superfast West Yorkshire and York’ initiative.

The rollout will see over 1,500 businesses in more secluded areas of this region gaining access to superfast broadband for the first time through a mix of fibre and wireless technologies.

More than 5,500 residential properties will also feel the benefits, which include the use of more online services as well as remote working.

John Bullivent, engagement manager at Quickline, said: “Connectivity is of huge importance to us all – it helps us stay in touch with our loved ones and keep up to date with our favourite sports teams, as well being pivotal to daily tasks such as online banking and accessing email services.

“It’s with great pleasure that we can address and resolve broadband coverage and speed issues in Hemsworth and its neighbouring districts.

“Our focus is on people whether they are customers or otherwise. Providing exceptional service can only work if we are side by side with communities and we are delighted to be sponsoring sport in Hemsworth as part of our ongoing mission with Connected Yorkshire to connect rural locations with ultrafast broadband.”

Hemsworth Town Council chairman Coun Jim Kenyon added: “We are so grateful for the support Quickline and Connected Yorkshire are showing our sporting community.

“The donation received for our seven football and rugby teams is very much appreciated by the council and clubs and will make a fantastic difference in what has been a difficult 18 months.