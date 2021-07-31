Record-breaking Pontefract athlete Jack Holmes jumps to top of UK rankings

UK number one: Pontefract’s Jack Holmes, who’s new personal best in the high jump took him to the equal first in the UK rankings for U15s.

After finishing second in the English Schools Junior Boys (U15) High Jump Championships two weeks earlier with a personal best of 1.81 metres, Jack improved again.

In last Saturday’s competition, he raised the bar to a new level, adding a further nine centimetres to his personal best with a magnificent clearance of 1.90 metres.

In addition to setting a new Pontefract Club record for under 15 boys, the performance has placed Jack as equal first in the UK rankings.

Another important benefit is that his achievement was in excess of the English Schools entry standard of 1.88 metres for next year’s Intermediate Boys (under 17) high jump.

A week earlier in match two of the Yorkshire and District Athletics League, Jack won the U15 boys high jump, but on that occasion his winning jump was down on his best at 1.65 metres.

In the same competition, Francesca Ward was in excellent form with a trio of victories in the under 13 girls events.

Francesca won the 75 metres in a fast 10.9 seconds, the 150 metres in 21.6 seconds and the 70 metres hurdles in 14.4 seconds.

Abi Teece was a close second in the 70 metres hurdles in 14.7 seconds.

Also in the under 13 girls events, Emily Kelly came second in the long jump with 3.10 metres and second in the 800 metres in 3:06.0 while Niamh Fraser was second in the shot putt with 5.39 metres.

Katie Kelly won the under 15 girls 800 metres in 2:36.3 and was second in the 100 metres in 14.9. Madison Toddington came second in the shot putt with 7.27 metres.

Harrison Carter won the under 15 boys shot putt with 8.85 metres and he was also second in the javelin with 16.77 metres.