Ryan Poskitt in action for Pontefract Collieries, who were enjoying a good season in the Northern Counties East League in 2011.

Retro Gallery: What was making the Pontefract & Castleford Express Sports headlines 10 years ago

By Tony Harber
Monday, 6th December 2021, 9:00 am

The following 10 pictures featured in the Express in 2011. How many of the stories and photos do you remember?

1. Tigers debut

Josh Griffin, who was a close season signing from Huddersfield Giants and made his Castleford Tigers debut in the 2011 Boxing Day bash against Bradford Bulls at the then named Probiz Coliseum.

2. Rovers boss

Daryl Powell at Featherstone Rovers' Bigfellas Stadium where he was looking forward to seeing a young Rovers team in action in a Boxing Day game against a Sharlston Rovers Selection team.

3. Mathers leaves

It was announced in December 2011 that Richard Mathers would be leaving Castleford Tigers to join Wakefield Trinity Wildcats on loan.

4. GIants step for Anderson

Castleford-born Paul Anderson was announced as successor to Nathan Brown as head coach at Huddersfield Giants.

