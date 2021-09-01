Schedule caught up with Castleford Tigers in defeat to Wigan Warriors, admits Daryl Powell

Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com - 30/08/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 22 - Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - the Mend A Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Castleford Tigers' Michael Shenton in action with Wigan Warriors' Jake Bibby and Morgan Smithies

The outing was Castleford’s third in nine days as they saw their four-game winning run come to an end.

The loss could have proved disastrous for their play-off hopes but defeats for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers meant they finished the day still inside the top six.

They had shot into the play-off spots courtesy of a fine win over Hull FC last Thursday night.

Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com - 30/08/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 22 - Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - the Mend A Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Castleford Tigers' Jordan Turner in action with Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall and Oliver Gildart

“I think the schedule caught up with us a bit,” admitted Powell after defeat to Wigan.

“But we were so poor and pretty abject with the ball – Wigan were desperate for the win and they deserved it.

“We just need to move on from this and I think I will just throw the DVD of the game straight in the bin.

“We just made too many errors and lacked any real execution or clarity in our handling and our kicking.

“The boys are pretty beat up at the moment. Some players weren’t good enough today and they need to know that – and they will do.”

Castleford had plenty of the ball close to Wigan’s line but could not break the visitors’ resolute rearguard.

Wigan had lost their last four games heading into the contest and had failed to score a try in their last three fixtures.

It was the Tigers who struggled to make their chances count as Brad Singleton, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall and Jackson Hastings claimed tries for Wigan to secure the victory.

This weekend, Castleford head to Magic Weekend as they kick off the action against Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

All six Super League sides head to Newcastle United’s St James Park in another key round of games. Leeds take on Hull FC while the Robins are in action against Leigh Centurions.

The Tigers are currently in control of their own destiny as they end the season with a trip to Hull Kingston Rovers before hosting Warrington Wolves on September 17.

Castleford will have to negotiate their next two fixtures without Liam Watts after he was issued with a two-game by the RFL’s match review panel.