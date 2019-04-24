Pontefract Cricket League: Shock opening day defeat for champions Streethouse

After running away with the Division One title last year Streethouse suffered a shock on the opening day of the new cricket season as they lost to West Bretton in the Pontefract Cricket League.

The reigning champions lost by five wickets after being bowled out for 101 with only Gary Rhodes (35) and Jason Holmes (20) making much of a go of the batting against an attack well led by Anthony Scully (4-26) and Matthew Rushforth (4-10).

Bretton’s reply saw then lose five wickets, but Tony Rushforth (32) and Ben Summers (22 not out) saw them home.

South Kirkby and Hemsworth MW are off and running in the new season with both making winning starts in the Pontefract League’s top division – but there was an opening day defeat for Frickley Colliery.

At home to Brodsworth Main, a five-wicket success was achieved for Kirkby as they reached their target comfortably after bowling their visitors out for 121.

Ricky Crompton (4-21), Stephen Ashworth (4-14) and Adam Rollin (2-21) took the wickets while the latter led the batting reply with 55 runs.

Jack Heritage led the way for Hemsworth MW with 5-21 as their opponents, Ackworth, were bowled out for 91 in reply to 164.

Max Heritage also took 3-9 and Jake Taberner 2-44 after Mitchell Crapper had earlier top scored with the bat for Welfare, scoring 51 not out.

Frickley Colliery fell 38 runs short in their Division One game at Askern Welfare.

They were all out for 134 despite 54 from Muhammad Saad Khan. Askern had made 172-8 with Jason Mills taking 4-36.

In Division Two, Hundhill Hall made a good start with a seven-wicket success against Thorpe Audlin.

Simon Jewitt (3-37) and Sam Malyan (3-35) paved the way for victory with Thorpe Audlin dismissed for 133. Josh Hurcomb (51) then top scored as Hall reached their target in just 18 overs.

Featherstone Town won a close contest by six runs as they hosted Hatfield Town.

Batting first, Featherstone made 161 with Jack Hiorns (29) top scoring.

In reply, Hatfield looked set for victory when reaching 121-5 then 147-7, but Featherstone’s bowlers stuck to their task and were rewarded with their opponents all out for 155. David Hiorns took 5-50 and Todd Davis 4-59.

Streethouse seconds fared better than the club’s senior team as they beat Knottingley Town by eight wickets.

Dylan Bowles (51 not out) brought them home after James Rhodes (3-11 in seven overs) had earlier been the pick of the bowlers with Town dismissed for 133. Ian Brown top scored for Knottingley with 40 before being run out by Stuart Camm.

Also in Division Two, Pledwick raced to an eight-wicket win after bowling Stainborough out for only 36. Conrad Burdekin (5-11), Owen Leith (3-13) and George Tinker (2-10) did the damage.

The highest scoring game in the top two divisions saw Whitley Bridge beat Glasshoughton by two wickets.

Glasshoughton set a daunting target in making 252-5 in their 46 overs with Liam Hopton smashing 126 and Olly Wakefield 67.

But Bridge were successful in a cracking run chase, clinching victory off the last ball of the match.

Their top scorers were James Pearson (57) and Chris Welburn (52).