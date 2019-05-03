Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse bounce back after opening day loss

It was back to business as usual for Streethouse after a shock opening day defeat as they brushed aside Old Sharlston to win their second Division One fixture of the new season by seven wickets.

The reigning champions showed no hangover from the loss to West Bretton as they bowled Old Sharlston out for 171 then knocked off the runs to win by a seven-wicket margin.

Craig Bryant (5-62) set up the victory before batsmen Jonathan Hughes (66 not out) and Brent Law (60) completed the job. Thilantha Perera (46) and Daniel Bullock (44) top scored for Sharlston.

West Bretton made it two wins from two as they beat Frickley Colliery by 48 runs, bowling them out for 85 in reply to 133.

Frickley looked on course to win when reaching 63-1, but lost nine wickets for 22 runs against an attack led by Anthony Scully (7-34). The wicket of Tom Collis after he had made 41 proved the key moment. Lewis Binns was the pick of a good Frickley attack, taking 4-30.

Despite 4-53 from Kieran McIntyre Ackworth were unable to prevent Darton from winning by five wickets.

Ackworth were all out for 152 with Jordan Page (42) and Scott Walker (34) top scoring.

The Division One match between Hemsworth MW and South Kirkby was abandoned due to rain when well poised for a thrilling finish.

Hemsworth were all out for 233 as Max Heritage (60), Gavin Stevens (40) and Jake Taberner (37) made valuable contributions and Ricky Crompton (4-60) and Stephen Ashworth (3-35) enjoyed success with the ball for Kirkby.

South Kirkby stood on 164-4 with just under seven overs remaining in their reply when rain ended the game. Adam Rollin was left not out on 65.

Hundhill Hall are the early frontrunners in Division Two after making it two wins from two with a 10-wicket success away against Glasshoughton.

With Jack Gascoigne taking 4-28 and Simon Jewitt 3-39 Glasshoughton were kept to 136-9 in their 46 overs. Alex Clemo (38 not out) and Liam Hopton (30) top scored.

Hundhill Hall did not lose a wicket in their reply as openers Ben Dunn Birch (82no) and Richard Earnshaw (45no) brought them home in 21.1 overs.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Whitley Bridge were all out for only 93 as they fell by 86 runs at Hooton Pagnell. Chris Welburn (24) top scored for them while Matthew Daniel took 4-50.

Streethouse seconds lost a close game by 13 runs at Hatfield Town after restricting their opponents to 187.

Stuart Camm (4-51) and Craig Ellison (3-62) performed well with the ball, but Streethouse’s reply fell short as they ended on 174-7. Dylan Bowles (39) top scored while James Rhodes hit 33 and Martin Rhodes 32.

Newton Hill beat Nostell St Oswald by seven wickets and lead the way after two matches in Division Three.

Bowlers Chis Colley (3-21), Sam Fox (3-17) and Andrew Roberts (3-21) paved the way for the victory as Nostell were all out for 75, Lincoln Steele (26) top scoring.

Ackworth seconds picked up their first winning points of the season as they beat Notton’s first team by 51 runs.

Batting first, Ackworth made 234-9 with 45 from Kevin Booth and handy contributions from Liam Carr (38), Chris Wathen (35), Daniel Malyan-Walker (35) and Mark Wilkinson (31). Jonathan Habe took 3-63 and Robert Jackson 3-39.

In reply, Notton were kept to 183-8. Lee Learie (35) top scored while Craig Walker (2-44) was pick of the Ackworth bowlers.

Ferrybridge Power Station made it two wins from two in Division Four as they beat Hemsworth MW seconds by 93 runs.

Jack Hart (5-14) was the match winner as Hemsworth were skittled out for only 37 in reply to 130. Only Mark O’Connor (24) reached double figures while Keith Lumb (3-20) was also in good form with the ball for Ferry, whose top scorer with the bat had been Marc Lumb, with 33. Daniel Rollin took 4-35 for Welfare and Stephen Carter 3-19.

Jack Danks hit 118 as South Kirkby seconds posted a 240-4 score on their way to a 26-run win over Bentley Colliery.

Martyn Crooks also hit 80 for Kirkby before Bentley were kept to 214-8 in their reply with Crooks taking 3-25.