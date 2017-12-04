Pontefract give much improved display against leaders

RELEGATION candidates Pontefract gave Yorkshire Chess League Division Two leaders Hull B a scare.

Pontefract bounced back from a disappointing 5½-2½ defeat against Sheffield in their previous match with a much improved display. They battled excellently against table-toppers Hull before slippping to a 4½-3½ defeat.

Pontefract’s Colin Procter, on board one, exchanged queens early and achieved a good draw.

Steve Parker, on board two, also exchanged queens early and eventually gained a draw against a strong opponent.

Steve Spencer blundered a piece for a pawn and, facing defeat, he resigned.

Chris Roche was involved in a rook end game. Neither player had the advantage and they agreed a draw

Wins by Bill Pinder and Peter Cooper then put Pontefract ahead.

Pinder won a pawn with a strong queen move which proved vital in promoting it and led to his opponent resigning.

Cooper, with a queen and bishop against two rooks in end game, mated his opponent to put Pontefract 3½-2½ up with two games still to finish.

Unfortunately for Pontefract they lost the final two matches.

Norman Carr was involved in a close pawn end game and he was beaten by an extra pawn promotion. Pete Gray, who was a knight down in a tight pawn finish, could not prevent a pawn from queening.