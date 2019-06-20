Pontefract League: Ashworth leads South Kirkby back to top

It was another day of rain affected results, but after the weather cost South Kirkby top spot in Division One of the Pontefract League last week it came to their aid as they reclaimed their lofty perch at the weekend.

A seven-wicket win over Rothwell saw Kirkby do their bit and lifted them back to the top as Streethouse, who had gone above them the previous week, were unable to complete their game at Hemsworth MW, having to settle for a rain affected draw.

Stephen Ashworth produced a fine all-round display to play a big part in Kirkby’s home victory, taking 4-45 with the ball then following up with an unbeaten 47 with the bat.

He joined with Lee Tarbuck (73 not out) in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 110 to bring Kirkby home inside 33 overs as they chased their opponents’ 182-9.

Liam Rollin backed up Ashworth’s efforts with the ball for the leaders, taking 3-54 while David Rollin took 2-41.

The only other winners in Division One were Frickley Colliery as they beat Brodsworth Main by 26 runs.

Mark Nurse bowled Frickley to victory with a devastating spell of 6-63 and with support coming from Jason Mills (3-32) and Mohammed Ayub (1-15 from 12 overs) Brodsworth were bowled out for 117 in reply to 143.

Top scorers for Frickley were Tom Collis (36), Louis Baker (30), Mills (25) and Lee Capstick (21).

Streethouse managed to complete their innings against Hemsworth MW, making 215, but their efforts proved in vain as Hemsworth were unable to start their reply because of heavy rain.

It was a good effort to get as many runs as they did as Hemsworth had them struggling at 110-7 before a fightback was led by Kevin Marshall who hit an unbeaten 65 after going in at number nine in the order.

Mark Robinson hit 32, Jonathan Hughes 31 and Connor Fisher 25, but Max Heritage (5-46) bowled well for Hemsworth, James Gorton took 3-50 and Jack Heritage 2-39.

Ackworth’s game against Askern Welfare was abandoned after they had batted first and made 146 with Scott Walker (46) and Bailey Matthews (43) top scoring. The reply was not started.

Hundhill Hall were the only winners in Division Two as they used a smart declaration decision to help them beat Pledwick by 75 runs.

Batting first, they declared after 36 overs, having posted a 195-9 score with Reece Johnson hitting 39, Jack Gascoigne 33 and Nathan Hurcomb 31 not out and Andy Baker taking 4-73.

Pledwick were then dismissed for 120 as they collapsed from 64-1 in the face of good bowling from Sam Malyan (4-38), Simon Jewitt (2-31) and Scott Latimer (2-17). Liam Ineson top scored with 23.

The result saw Hundhill Hall increase their advantage at the top of the table to 13 points over Hooton Pagnell who had the better of a rain affected draw with Knottingley Town.

Hooton Pagnell were looking on course for victory when the weather swept in as they had Knottingley 108-7 in reply to 181.

Bradley Davis (26) and Edward Booth (25) top scored for Knottingley, whose best bowlers were George Gibson (5-41), Danny Lund (2-31) and John Clark (2-34).

Featherstone Town’s game with Barnby Dun was abandoned when they stood on 93-5 in reply to 212-8. Jason Picken (23) top scored, but they were beginning to look in trouble. David Hiorns had earlier bowled well for Town, taking 4-39.

Glasshoughton could feel aggrieved to have their game ended early as they were on 75-2 in reply to Hatfield Town’s 129. With Alex Clemo going well on 26no they looked on course after Jake Medley (5-30) and Rob Sperrin (3-30) had bowled well.

It was a more even game in prospect as Streethouse seconds stood on 32-0 in reply to 186-9 in their match against Thorpe Audlin.

Opener Scott Murray, with 73, led the way for Thorpe Audlin, while Rob Iverson also contributed 45 not out.

Michael Tucker was the pick of the Streethouse bowlers with 5-30.

