Pontefract League championship rivals set up showdown with victories

The Pontefract League title race is all set for a big potentially deciding showdown after top two teams South Kirkby and Streethouse both enjoyed victories last weekend.

With two weeks left in the season just five points separate the two Division One contenders and they meet this Saturday with leaders South Kirkby at home to their rivals at the Old Mill Ground.

Victory would clinch the championship for Kirkby, but anything less than that and the race is going right down to the wire on the final weekend.

Kirkby batsmen seemed to be feeling the pressure in their game against Rothwell last Saturday, but the bowlers came to the rescue in a 76-run victory.

Going in first, Kirkby were reduced to 61-4 and 105-7 and looked vulnerable when totalling only 152. Jake Rimmington (28) top scored while Liam Rollin hit 24no and there was a contribution of 20 from Adam Rollin.

Derrick Hammill was the pick of Rothwell’s bowlers with 5-39, but their batsmen were also made to struggle and they were all out for 77 in their reply. Ben Elmore (6-14) and David Rollin (4-39) did the damage for the leaders as they fought back well.

Streethouse were more convincing winners as they beat relegation threatened Hemsworth MW by five wickets.

Connor Fisher paved the way for the win with a 6-52 bowling spell. With Scott Bland also claiming 3-44 Hemsworth were all out for 152 despite a 69-run opening stand between Jack Whale (46) and Lee Perks (37).

Streethouse were then brought home by Lee Stuckey (59no) and Jason Holmes (55).

Defeat meant Hemsworth go into the last two games just five points above the bottom two.

Elsewhere in Division One, Frickley Colliery won by six wickets at Brodsworth Main after bowling them out for 117.

Jason Mills (5-45) and Mohammed Ayub (5-42) took the wickets before Louis Baker (46no) and Muhammad Khan (33no) brought Colliery home.

Ackworth had a good go at chasing down a big 263-9 total posted by third-placed Askern Welfare, but fell 33 runs short when all out for 230.

Hundhill Hall kept their promotion hopes alive in Division Two when they came up with a winning run chase against Pledwick.

Their bottom of the table opponents posted a decent score in making 165-9 in their 46 overs, but Hall took just 25.4 overs to knock off the runs with six wickets in hand as Reece Johnson blasted an unbeaten 73 from 41 balls, smashing 11 fours and three sixes.

Ben Dunn Birch also contributed 38 and Chris Walton 30no while Jed Wilkinson took 4-51 to be the pick of Hundhill Hall’s bowlers.

Despite the win they stay in third place, eight points behind Hatfield Town who have played a game less.

At the other end of the table, Thorpe Audlin boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop as they climbed off the bottom with a nine-wicket victory over a weakened Streethouse seconds team with only eight players.

Josh Liddle (31no), Rob Iverson (28no) and Callum Howie (19) brought Thorpe home in just 12.3 overs after they had bowled their opponents out for 85. Howie took 4-19 and Scott Murray 2-38 in Streethouse’s innings, with Michael Tucker (39) top scoring.

Featherstone Town are one point in front of Thorpe Audlin and they also improved their chances of staying in Division Two with a seven-wicket success against Barnby Dun.

Todd Davis (3-34) led a good bowling effort as Barnby Dun were dismissed for 108. Ali Martin (29no) and Joe Bakali (28) top scored in the winning reply.

Glasshoughton went down by 44 runs to Hatfield Town in their Division Two contest.

In a game reduced to 41 overs-a-side Hatfield posted a 176-8 score with Noor Sahaq taking 3-65 and Alex Clemo 3-33.

Glasshoughton were all out for 132 in reply, Rob Sperrin (36) and Olly Wakefield (34) top scoring.

Knottingley Town were also beaten by 110 runs at home to Hooton Pagnell as they were bowled out for only 65.

Defeat was tough on bowlers Tony Dove (6-37) and Danny Lund (4-50) who took all the wickets as Hooton Pagnell were dismissed for 175.

For more reports from the Pontefract Cricket League see this week’s edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express