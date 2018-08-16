Pontefract League: Hughes is all-round star as Streethouse increase lead

Streethouse have strengthened their grip on Division One as they enjoyed another victory while closest challengers Ackworth lost their Pontefract League game last Saturday.

A seven-wicket victory over South Kirkby made it 16 straight wins for Streethouse and took them 61 points clear at the top.

A strong effort in the field paved the way for the latest success with Scott Bland taking 4-42 and Jonathan Hughes 4-10 from 8.1 overs as Kirkby were dismissed for 110, Stephen Ashworth (25) top scoring.

Hughes then led the reply with 45 while Connor Fisher hit 37 as Streethouse reached their target in just 16 overs.

Ackworth were all out for only 65 to lose to Old Sharlston by eight wickets. Dale Longfield (22) top scored while the damage was done by Ryan Kelsall (6-10) and Robert Simpson (3-27).

Frickley Colliery eased any fears of relegation with a 67-run win over third from bottom Hemsworth MW.

They only made 137 with Inderjit Singh Hayre (29) top scoring as Jack Heritage took 5-40 and Max Heritage 3-27. But only Phil Crapper, with 20, made double figures for Hemsworth as they were all out for 70. Jason Mills (4-37) did most of the damage.

Elsewhere in Division One, second from bottom West Bretton came up with a crucial win as they beat Fairburn by seven wickets, chasing down their opponents’ 221 score with Jonny Winwood hitting a magnificent unbeaten 154, including 23 fours and six sixes. Mohamed Uvais had earlier taken 5-53.

Noor Sahaq took 5-59 and contributed 35 runs as Glasshoughton stayed on the promotion trail in Division Two with a four-wicket win over Barnby Dun.

After bowling out their opponents for 218 Glasshoughton paced their run chase well with Liam Hopton hitting 48, Tokir Bashir 27 and Alex Clemo 27.

Streethouse seconds missed a chance to climb into the top two as they lost by 95 runs to Stainborough.

Although Craig Bryant took 3-57 Stainborough made 202-7 and Streethouse were all out for 107 in reply, Lee Stuckey (38) top scoring.

Featherstone Town beat the team in second, Rothwell, as they chased down their 234-8 total to win with seven wickets in hand.

Joe Bakali (58), Jason Picken (58) and James Dunn (48) all batted well in Town’s reply after David Hiorns had led their bowling attack with 5-31.

Lewis Longstaff (79no) led Whitley Bridge home for a nine-wicket success after taking 4-4 to help dismiss Thurnscoe Institute for 116.

Knottingley Town slipped to seventh after being bowled out for 78 to lose by 93 runs to Thorpe Audlin. Defeat was tough on Chamila Wijesinghe who took 7-46.

