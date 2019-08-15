Pontefract League: Hundhill Hall’s title hopes hit by poor batting display

The Division Two title race was thrown wide open when leaders Hundhill Hall produced a disappointing batting performance to lose to closest challengers Hatfield Main in the Pontefract League.

After keeping Hatfield to 176-8, Hundhill Hall fell well short when all out for just 66.

The first four wickets went down with just 12 runs on the board and there was no real recovery with Simon Jewitt (15) top scoring.

Jewitt had earlier done most with the ball to restrict second-placed Hatfield as he took 6-55, but the result left the teams just two points apart with Hooton Pagnell only seven points back on Main in third place.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Featherstone Town came out on top in a derby game at Knottingley Town.

Batting first, they made 180-9 with opener Ali Martin hitting 59 and Jack Hiorns 37no. Tony Dove took 4-44 for Knottingley while Matthew Stones claimed 3-42.

In reply, Knottingley never looked like getting close to the target set as only Ian Brown, with 40, reached double figures and they were all out for 77. Myles Robinson (5-5) and David Hiorns (4-40) did the damage.

South Kirkby stretched their lead to 17 points at the head of affairs in Division One as they held off a West Bretton fightback to win by 18 runs.

In a game that saw some good batting from both sides, Adam Rollin set Kirkby on the way to victory with a superb century, hitting 11 fours and a six in a knock of 100.

Support came from Lee Tarbuck (34) in a 99-run second wicket stand and Stephen Ashworth (56no), who struck four sixes and four fours and combined with Rollin for a 94-run fourth wicket partnership. Patrick Mullins was the pick of Bretton’s bowlers with 3-65.

Bretton made a good fist of their run chase and fought their way back into the contest with their opener, Tom Clifford, becoming the second batsman to reach his ton.

He was to eventually go for 106 and although Chris Reece hit 20 and Anthony Scully 19 the innings fell short when they were all out for 214 with seven balls remaining.

Liam Rollin did most to restrict Bretton as he took 4-40 while David Rollin, Ashworth and Adam Rollin each claimed two victims.

South Kirkby were able to increase their lead as second-placed Streethouse lost by 73 runs to Askern Welfare.

Despite 41 from Jason Holmes, 29 by Jonathan Hughes and 27 from Brent Law, Streethouse collapsed from 131-4 to 149 all out.

This was in reply to Askern’s 222-9, which included half centuries by Andrew O’Grady (59) and Reece Gibbon (51). Connor Fisher took 3-78 for Streethouse.

At the other end of the table, Hemsworth MW boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation when they leapfrogged Darton to climb out of the bottom two with a four-wicket victory over them.

Good bowling from Liam Murphy (3-17), Jake Taberner (2-31), Max Heritage (2-23) and James Gorton (2-2) saw Darton shot out for 81.

Hemsworth batsmen also had a few problems, but they got home with Lee Perks (19) top scoring.

Despite 54 from Tom Collis and an unbeaten 35 by Louis Baker, Frickley Colliery were only able to muster 113 runs as they lost by nine wickets to Fairburn.

Ackworth piled up the biggest score of the day in Division One as Kieren Dinnage’s century helped them to post a massive 313-7 score on their way to victory over bottom of the table Old Sharlston.

Dinnage smashed eight sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 114 and combined with Dave Harris (70, including 11 fours) in a commanding opening stand while Jordan Page later weighed in with 21.

Sharlston were all out for 193 in reply with Jack Rogers hitting 34 and Daniel Bullock 31. Shaun Longfield (4-12) did most to restrict them while there were two wickets each for Chris Wathen, Luke Malone and Dale Longfield.

Ackworth seconds improved their chances of avoiding the drop from Division Three with a 15-run win over Nostell St Oswald.

Arran Taylor took 4-18 as Nostell were dismissed for 131 in reply to Ackworth’s 146-9, which included 38 from Kevin Booth and 31no by Oliver Poskitt.

