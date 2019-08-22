Pontefract League: Relegation battle hots up after Hemsworth MW defeat

Hemsworth MW plunged back into the relegation places in Division One when they lost to bottom club Old Sharlston in the Pontefract League.

After a big victory against another of the strugglers, Darton, the previous week Hemsworth could have pulled well clear of the bottom two with another success, but were made to pay for a disappointing batting display.

Going in first, they were all out for 105 with Tom Hemingway (22) top scoring and wickets going down at regular intervals to Ryan Kelsall (3-14), Robert Simpson (3-23) and Simon Kemp (3-20).

Sharlston lost three quick wickets as they began their reply, but were guided home for a crucial win by Jase Ball (35no) and Ste Roberts (31). Jack Heritage took 2-36 for Hemsworth.

The result left just nine points between the bottom four with Old Sharlston still propping up the division, but only four behind Hemsworth with four matches remaining.

At the other end of the table it is as you were with leaders South Kirkby and second-placed Streethouse both winning, leaving Kirkby 17 points clear.

In a dress rehearsal for the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy final the following day South Kirkby took on Fairburn and it was a similar result.

Fairburn batted first and their 120 total was never going to be enough. Several batsmen got starts without being able to go on to play a big innings as David Rollin took 5-25 from 14 overs and was backed up by Ricky Crompton (3-41) and Stephen Ashworth (2-25).

Kirkby’s reply was led by Lee Tarbuck (45no) as they reached their target in 21.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Phil Crapper also contributed 27.

Streethouse were indebted to Jonathan Hughes and Brent Law as they joined forces for a match winning unbroken stand of 132 against Ackworth.

Chasing their opponents’ 198, they initially looked in trouble when 9-2, but Hughes went on to hit 11 fours and four sixes as he finished not out on 115 and Law struck nine boundaries in his 63no.

Ackworth’s innings had included contributions from Kieren Dinnage (44), Jordan Page (36), Chris Wathen (34) and Daniel Malyan-Walker (31) while Hughes was the pick of the Streethouse bowlers with 4-34.

Jason Mills claimed 6-35 as Frickley Colliery won a nail-bitter against Rothwell.

Set 179, Rothwell looked on course for victory with opener Peter Hughes hitting 103, but he was one of Mills’ six victims as he kept chipping away for Colliery. Alex Manson (31) gave support, but with Mohammed Ayub also taking 2-34, the home side were all out for 170.

Mills was also in good batting form for Frickley, hitting 40, while skipper Lewis Binns contributed 43. They made 178-8 from their 46 overs with Chamila Wijesinghe taking 3-49 and Jamie Pennington 3-45.

