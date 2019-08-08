Pontefract League: South Kirkby are tested but stay ahead of Streethouse

It is as you were at the top of Division One of the Pontefract League with title rivals South Kirkby and Streethouse both earning 16 points from victories last Saturday.

With just five points between the top two teams they know every game is vital now and the pressure is on.

South Kirkby maybe showed it as they were made to fight all the way for a two-wicket success against Old Sharlston despite bowling their opponents out for 145.

With Simon Kemp hitting 37 and Jase Ball 34 Sharlston looked set for a good score in reaching 87-3, but their innings fell away against some good bowling from Liam Rollin (4-20) and Ricky Crompton (3-45).

Kirkby’s reply followed a similar pattern as wickets began to fall at regular intervals after they had reached 90-2. Adam Rollin did his best to hold the innings together with 49, but there were a few nerves before the team finally got over the line in the 37th over.

Streethouse were commanding winners of their game against Frickley Colliery as they completed an 140-run win.

A 236-6 total proved more than enough as Connor Fisher and Gary Rhodes’ 117-run stand for the fifth wicket proved match winning.

Fisher hit 11 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 85 while Rhodes’ 56 included five fours and three sixes. Mohammed Ayub took 3-55 for Frickley. Ayub (22) and Lee Capstick (32) put on 43 for the first wicket in Frickley’s reply, but it was downhill from there as they were all out for 96 with Scott Bland doing much of the damage with 6-45 and Muhammad Fayyaz taking 3-9.

Hemsworth MW climbed off the bottom of the Division One table with an 111-run success against Rothwell.

Tom Hemingway’s 76no, including 11 fours, proved vital as Hemsworth were able to recover from 72-5 to post a competitive 193-9 total.

Chamila Wijesinghe took 3-46 and Brett Russell 3-41 for Rothwell, but only Peter Hughes (29) could make any kind of impact for them with the bat as they were all out for 82 in reply. Jack Heritage took 4-25 for Welfare and there were two wickets each for Jake Taberner and James Gorton.

A half century from Daniel Malyan-Walker helped Ackworth to climb to fifth as they beat Brodsworth Main by 110 runs.

Going in first, Ackworth totalled 226 as Malyan-Walker hit 54 and Chris Wathen weighed in with an unbeaten 33 down the order. Brodsworth were then bowled out for 116 as Nigel Malyan took 5-27 and Dale Longfield 4-26.

Streethouse seconds lost out to Division Two leaders Hundhill Hall.

Going in first, they batted their full 46 overs to make 201 with Geoff Hunt hitting 32, Dylan Bowles 28 and Michael Tucker 28. Jack Gascoigne, Simon Jewitt and Sam Malyan took two wickets each for Hall.

Hundhill Hall reached the target with 13 overs to spare, however, as opener Reece Johnson led the way with 54, Brian Earnshaw made 38, Jewitt 34no and Nathan Hurcomb 33. Brian Howard took 3-21.

Half centuries from Myles Robinson and Jason Picken helped Featherstone Town to a good score and a 30-run win over Pledwick.

Robinson hit eight fours and four sixes in a knock of 81 while Picken struck 10 fours and a six in his 61 as Town reached 224-6.

Pledwick had a go in their reply, but were all out for 194 with Todd Davis taking 4-59 and Tom Wragg 4-33.

Thorpe Audlin boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop as they chased down Whitley Bridge’s 217-9 score.

Charlie Abel led the way with 72 and Rob Iverson hit 43 as they got home with two wickets to spare despite a 5-77 haul for Matthew Draper.

Sam Lodge (44) and Diljit Singh (37) top scored for Bridge while Callum Howie (3-53) did most to restrict them.

Noor Sahaq bowled Glasshoughton to a 56-run victory at Barnby Dun.

After Glasshoughton had been bowled out for 123 they were able to win as Sahaq took 6-25 and was supported by Alex Clemo (3-15). Sahaq also top scored for Glasshoughton with 40 while Liam Hopton hit 35.

Knottingley Town went down by six wickets to Hatfield Town after being bowled out for 106 with opener Matthew Stones top scoring with 50.

More reports from the Pontefract Cricket League in this week’s edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express