Pontefract League: Streethouse take over top spot after big win over rivals

Streethouse took over top spot and made themselves favourites to retain their Pontefract League crown when they beat long-time leaders South Kirkby in the big top two showdown.

A five-wicket success lifted Streethouse above their rivals and they now have a six-point advantage going into Saturday’s final matches of the season.

Streethouse appear to have an advantage with the fixtures as well as they host eighth-placed Darton while South Kirkby make the short travel to play fifth-placed Ackworth.

Kirkby were put into bat in what they were hoping would be a title deciding game and responded well initially as they reached 129-3. But runs were hard to come by after opener Adam Rollin was dismissed by Jonathan Hughes for a well made 80 that included 12 fours.

Stephen Ashworth hit 28, but with Scott Bland bowling accurately to take 2-29 in 14 overs Kirkby were kept to 178-6 in their 46 overs.

Streethouse lost three early wickets in their reply before Connor Fisher and Brent Law (25) began to pull them round.

Fisher went on to hit an unbeaten 74, including five fours and a six, and found another partner in Mark Robinson (28no) as they put on 78 in an unbroken sixth wicket match clinching stand.

David Rollin took 2-44 and Liam Rollin 2-36, but their efforts proved in vain for South Kirkby.

Elsewhere in Division One, Frickley Colliery beat Ackworth by four wickets after bowling them out for 159.

Hemsworth MW remain in need of winning points in their final game if they are to avoid relegation after they lost by five wickets to Brodsworth Main.

They are still two points clear of the drop zone, but missed a chance to ensure their safety as they were dismissed for 160 by Brodsworth with Jack Heritage hitting 57 and Andy Gorton 31.

Although Heritage followed up by taking 4-51, Main reached their target in the 39th over.

Despite producing one of their best batting displays of the season Hundhill Hall have narrowly missed out on promotion from Division Two.

They will finish in third, but went out with a bang in their last game as they posted a huge 317 score at Featherstone Town. Reece Johnson led the way with 119, smashing 20 fours and a six, while Josh Hurcomb hammered 12 fours and a six in a knock of 74 and Nathan Hurcomb contributed 45.

David Hiorns took 3-64 for Featherstone, who were all out for 199 in reply. Tom Wragg (70, including 14 fours) and Jack Hiorns (59no) top scored while Jed Wilkinson took 3-14.

Glasshoughton will finish in fourth despite being bowled out for 148 to lose by 99 runs to Hooton Pagnell. Chris Sherriff (30) and Alex Clemo (5-77) were their best performers.

Whitley Bridge came out on top by six wickets against Knottingley Town as Sam Petitt (83, with 13 fours and three sixes) led them home past their opponents’ 195.

Matthew Stones (52) top scored for Town while Colin Banks was their main destroyer with 7-46.

Thorpe Audlin boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop as they beat Pledwick by five wickets after keeping them to 178-7. Rob Iverson (92) led the response.