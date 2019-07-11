Pontefract League: Streethouse win thriller to maintain challenge

Streethouse maintained their title challenge in Division One of the Pontefract League when they emerged victorious from a thrilling encounter with West Bretton.

A game in which more than 550 runs were scored all came down to the last over with Streethouse holding their nerve to take the last wicket and win by an 11-run margin.

Bretton went into the final over needing 12 to win after producing a big run chase, but with their last pair at the wicket. Chris Reece, who had already made 47, had the strike, but from the first ball he was bowled by Kevin Marshall.

Opener Jonny Winwood had earlier led the chase to Streethouse’s 234 total with a knock of 53 while Luke Smith hit 35, but Bretton were all out for 223.

Craig Bryant, with 4-72, and Scott Bland, 3-54, were the pick of Streethouse’s bowlers. Jonathan Hughes (85, including 10 fours and a six) top scored for them with the bat. Connor Fisher also hit 33 and Gary Rhodes 32 in a 234 total.

South Kirkby maintained their 17-point lead at the top when they beat Brodsworth Main by 57 runs despite a below par batting effort.

Ricky Crompton (6-40) and Stephen Ashworth (3-12) ensured another win for the table toppers as Brodsworth were bowled out for 81 in reply to 138.

Skipper Liam Rollin also played a key part as he hit an unbeaten 45 to give his team something to defend in the field after Kirkby had been 87-8.

Ackworth moved up to fifth with a five-wicket win against Hemsworth MW.

Dale Longfield (4-43) and Chris Wathen (4-33) bowled them into a strong position with Hemsworth all out for 133, a total that owed much to 70 from Jack Whale.

Jack Heritage took 4-70 as he tried to drag Hemsworth back into the game, but Ackworth reached their target in the 25th over with Daniel Malyan-Walker (37no) top scoring.

Ashley Vickers took 6-23 as Frickley Colliery climbed the table with a two-wicket win over Askern Welfare.

With Mohammed Ayub also taking 3-57, Askern were all out for 169. Ayub then led the Frickley reply with 38 as they reached their target in the 37th over. Jamie Gaskell also hit 24.

Hundhill Hall remain 21 points clear at the top of Division Two after they beat Thorpe Audlin by five wickets.

Benn Dunn Birch (38) and Richard Earnshaw (21) helped bring them home after Jack Gascoigne (5-19) and Sam Malyan (3-34) had bowled well as Thorpe Audlin were all out for 116.

Jamie Evans (25) and Scott Murray (23) top scored for Thorpe, for who Zavier Elkin took 3-17.

Liam Hopton led fourth-placed Glasshoughton home for a seven-wicket win over Whitley Bridge as he hit an unbeaten 104, including 12 fours and two sixes.

With support coming from Alex Clemo (44no) and Chris Sherriff (35), they comfortably overhauled Bridge’s 206-9, which had included a contribution of 74 by James Pearson.

Clinton Speight took 4-66 for Glasshoughton and Aiden Ellison 3-54.

Knottingley Town leapfrogged Streethouse seconds into fifth with a six-wicket win.

Graeme Larrington, Ian Brown and Lee White all hit 25 to bring Knottingley home after Streethouse were dismissed for 111 with Andy Lund taking 3-36, Danny Lund 3-28 and George Gibson 2-32. Dylan Bowles (18) top scored for Streethouse.

Featherstone Town remain bottom of the table after a 69-run defeat at Hatfield Town.

They were all out for 156 in reply to 225-8 with Myles Robinson (41) and Jason Picken (33) top scoring. David Hiorns, with 4-64, was the pick of the Featherstone bowlers along with Tom Wragg, 3-50.

Despite a knock of 93 from opener Jack Pownall, Frickley Colliery seconds suffered a five-wicket defeat against Newton Hill in Division Three.

Pownall hit 13 boundaries in his innings and found support from Matthew Pinder (48) and Lee Capstick (29), but Frickley’s 203-7 total did not prove enough as Gary Wilcock was in great form for Newton Hill with 4-40 and 89no.

