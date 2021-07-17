The match had been in doubt because of positive coronavirus tests in both camps, but the RFL confirmed this morning it will kick off as scheduled at noon.

Initially, 'a number' of Rovers players tested positive, forcing the remaining squad to undergo more lateral flow and PCR examinations.

They came back clear, but some two York players failed their final round of lateral flow testing, in addition to one positive case from earlier in the week.

Rovers player Brett Ferres and assistant-coach Paul March at Wembley yesterday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.

Knights' squad were required to undergo extra testing on Thursday, but with no more positives reported, the game can take place.

Both sides - who travelled to London and visited Wembley yesterday - will field a weakened squad and Rovers coach James Webster is among those unable to be at the stadium.

The game is a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Challenge Cup final between Castelford Tigers at St Helens which kicks off at 3pm.