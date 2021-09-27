Allen grabs try treble as Fryston Warriors warm up well for Pennine League campaign

Rugby League: Fryston Warriors match report.

With both teams being in the same division it was a chance to see what they would be up against. It also gave Fryston chance to blood some new faces into the side with Lewis Birdsall coming out with top marks in a 38-26 victory.

Fryston started at a blistering pace and were soon attacking the Upton line as slick handling gave Levi Bennison room to score out wide.

Almost immediately from the kick off Fryston split the Upton defence with Connor Jordan and James Allen making massive inroads down the middle and Morgan Jones linking up from the back to create openings out wide. Jae Priest was stopped short of the line, but a quick play the ball saw James Allen crash over and Andy Speake added the conversion.

Upton were let back into the game after a mix-up from the restart gave the visitors the opportunity to show what they could do with the ball and Zak Cook scored out wide.

They then blitzed the home line and burly second row Ross Burrows crashed over at the side of the posts. Steve Beale added the conversion to level the scores.

Fryston rang a few changes and almost immediately Lewis Birdsall shot through from dummy-half, feeding the supporting Allen who went over for his second try. Speake added the conversion to give the Warriors a six-point half-time lead.

Fryston realised that they had continue at this pace or they would let Upton back into the game and this they did impressively with Birdsall splitting them open time and again.

A quick play the ball gave him the opportunity to show a clean pair of heels and score under the posts with Morgan Jones kicking the conversion.

Fryston continued with the fast flowing football and Upton were chasing shadows for a spell and with Allen completing his hat-trick with a try under the posts. Jones added the conversion.

Once again, however, Fryston took their foot off the gas and Upton immediately seized the opportunity to reduce the points deficit with Stu James crashing over and Beale converting the try.

Going into the final quarter, the Warriors stepped up a gear and slick handling gave Brandon Ward room to score out wide with Jones adding the conversion.

Jones then turned from playmaker to try scorer as he backed up another Birdsall break to score.

Upton, to their credit, kept battling away and Joe Jackson found an opening to score with Beale adding the conversion.

Almost on the stroke of full-time Andy Iveson then crashed over.

Fryston had a few heroes on the day with Allen notching a hat-trick of tries, Morgan Jones with his alertness throughout, but Connor Jordan for his tireless work in both attack and defence and Birdsall who changed the game when he came on won the Martin Oxtoby man of the match award.