Allerton Bywater snatch draw as Lions surrender big lead

ALLERTON Bywater drew 28-28 at Featherstone Lions in Pennine League Division Two East after recovering from 22-6 down at half-time.

Title contenders Allerton levelled the scores with a late converted try and then had a chance to snatch victory in the dying seconds but they were off target with a penalty goal attempt.

Jamie Blakeston, Nathan Olbision and Jimmy Beckett were the pick of Featherstone’s pack.

Eighteen-year-old half-backs Josh Maiden and Conner Paver did an excellent job guiding Lions round the park.

Featherstone went ahead with a try by Jack Lloyd after Beckett made a telling break but the lead didn’t last long because Allerton soon replied with a converted try.

Lions regained the lead.

Lloyd went close before Joe Fox scored by capitalising on a chip to the corner.

Ian Jackson added the conversion to put the home side 10-6 up.

Jackson then put in a clever kick for Maiden to score.

With Blakeston and Olbision making excellent yardage, Featherstone’s domination continued and they shot further ahead on the stroke of half-time when Jackson’s slick pass sent in Paver and Jackson added his third goal.

Allerton made the better start in the second-half and they reduced the arrears to 12 points with a converted touchdown.

The turning point of the game came when Lions had a man sent off.

Allerton took full advantage of the extra man to score a converted try that put them only 22-16 behind.

Lions were back in the driving seat when Maiden supplied a defence-splitting pass to put in Fox for his second try that Jackson improved.

Allerton rallied and narrowed the gap to six points once more.

Featherstone were awarded a kickable penalty but they decided to run the ball and it resulted in Connor Grace being halted just inches from the try line.

Lions then did well to soak up Allerton Bywater pressure, with Stephen Garfitt coping superbly with a towering kick as three opposing players descended on him.

However, the visitors eventually scored to make it 28-28 and Lions had a let-off when Allerton’s last gasp penalty goal attempt drifted wide.

Both sides deserved massive praise for turning out in freezing conditions to serve up an entertaining game.

Last Saturday’s results:

BARLA Yorkshire Cup

Semi-finals: Ovenden 34, North Hull 14; Lock Lane v East Leeds (postponed and re-arranged for this Saturday ).

Pennine League

Division 2 Central: Beeston Broncos 11, Eastmoor Dragons 16.

Division 2 East: Featherstone Lions 28, Allerton Bywater 28; Dearne Valley Bulldogs 10, Methley 10; Moorends Thorne 30, Selby Warriors 0.

Division 2 West: Hanging Heaton 50, King Cross Park 12.

This Saturday’s fixtures:

Division 2 East: Moorends Thorne v Methley Warriors; Kippax Welfare v Kinsley Hotel Raiders; East Leeds v Selby Warriors; Doncaster Toll Bar v Upton A; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Featherstone Lions.