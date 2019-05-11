Angry Castleford Tigers boss blasts players for first half display in Hull cup tie

Daryl Powell did not hold back in his criticism of his players after their defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

The Castleford Tigers head coach had defended the team despite their difficult run, but after a fourth straight defeat in a season for the first time in his time as head coach at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle he was not prepared to pull his punches.

Powell was scathing about the nine minute spell in the first half in which his team conceded 20 points.

He said: “That was appalling.

“Radders (Lee Radford) spoke last week about amateur football, but this would be belittling amateur football – there’s some quality players playing amateur rugby league. That was poor.

“Some of that stuff was completely unacceptable. I was really disappointed.

“We got ourselves into a sticky situation – that period was as bad as I’ve seen from us for a long period, if not ever.”

Powell went on: “I don’t think I’ve ever been as animated as I was at half-time. Clearly I needed to get a response, but I also needed to be absolutely honest and straight to the point with a few boys as well because we all get paid to do what we’re doing here and it’s a privilege – and we’re not paying due respects to that privilege with that first half performance.

“It’s not everybody, of course, but as a collective we were just way off.

“Some individuals were that far off they were in another stratosphere.”

Asked about how concerned he was about the Tigers’ form, Powell added: “Before this game I thought we were going all right.

“We’ve got a couple of young halves out there who are trying to control the team and that’s tough.

“There’s some givens there for the team, but it’s not really an excuse. We’ve just got to learn how we play with a couple of young halves.

“I wouldn’t lay the blame at their door. Truey didn’t have one of his best games, but he’s a 20-year-old kid playing Super League on a consistent basis.

“Everybody’s got to have an edge about them and we didn’t have a lot of edge about us I thought for most of that game.

“You don’t like losing games and we are in a sticky period here. But you are only one game away from fixing that up.

“We have to have some honesty to get ourselves out of it.

“We’ve had a fair bit of that and I think I probably might have to be a little more honest more often and we might not get to this point.”