Another ‘special’ moment for Castleford Tigers’ pitch-perfect groundsman Stuart Vause

Winner: Castleford Tigers head groundsman Stuart Vause (right).

Vause took home Professional Rugby Football League Grounds Team of the Year gong for his work on the pitch at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Castleford have been finalists in the category for each of the last six years, and this win was their second in that time.

“It was nice to win in 2017 but to win it this year is so special; we didn’t really think we would get it for some reason but when they shouted our name out on the night it was amazing,” Vause reflected.

“Six years running getting into the final and it’s a massive achievement to get in a final.

“To win it once I was so happy and once we did, you want it again. To do it twice is unbelievable.”

The award comes on the back of another year of hard work from the Tigers’ grounds team, which is headed up by Vause and also comprises Rob Lilley and Tony Newbert.

“Maintenance-wise you can’t survive without the help that Rob and Tony give and when you really need it in tough times of the year they are the extra bodies to help out in the cold months,” Vause added.

“November to April can be quite a tough time, so the lads are a massive help.”

Usage of both the training pitch and the main pitch at the Jungle increased significantly in 2019 with the youth teams, women’s and men’s sides utilising the facilities on offer.

This resulted in much more maintenance for the Castleford grounds team as they attempted to keep the facilities up to Vause’s high standards.

“There is a real science to it, as all groundsmen know. Gone are the days of just cutting it and looking at it,” he said.

“We got some problems here with water and drainage meaning it can be long hours and weekends taken but when you get something like this it makes it all worthwhile.