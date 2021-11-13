Appeal for pictures to complete Castleford RL Heritage players project

Castleford RL ground.

Of the 1015 Castleford Heritage players, organisers have pictures for all bar 80 and hope that our readers and family members of the players involved can help.

They require a good head and shoulders photo, ideally from the time around when the player played, but it doesn’t have to be in rugby kit – a good family photo is just as good.

Anyone who can help Ian Garbett in his attempt to put a face to every player who has played for the club is asked to email: casheritage [email protected]

Heritage players’ pictures needed are:

022 Bill Brown 11/9/26

027 Owen Roberts 2/10/26

029 Clarence Mann 16/10/26 – 13/11/26

030 Tony Muscroft 23/10/26

037 D J Aldridge 15/1/27

045 A R Rushworth 27/8/27 – 22/10/27

046 Ben Russell 3/9/27 – 29/10/27

052 Albert Shaw 21/1/28

54 Max Arnold 28/1/28

055 Ralph Panther 18/2/28 – 3/3/28

057 Percy Raynor 31/3/28

060 Harry Woodall 1/9/28– 5/9/28

066 Raymond E Maskill 17/11/28 – 3/10/31

067 Herbert Whitehouse 24/11/28 – 1/12/28

072 Herbert Wharville 1/4/29

074 Joseph Walker 20/4/29 – 14/9/29

077 George Stafford 3/9/29 – 24/12/32

089 William R Smith 15/3/30 – 18/4/30

090 William Dolan 15/3/30

091 Don Robinson 26/3/30 – 30/8/30

093 Thomas Winstanley 12/4/30

094 James Higo 30/8/30

095 Harold Spawforth 13/9/30 – 6/4/31

104 Ben Beaumont 20/4/31 – 29/4/31

106 William Harrison 29/4/31

113 JJ Stobart 28/11/31 – 25/12/31

122 John T Bird 29/10/32

126 Joseph Allan 29/4/33

129 JH Williams 30/9/33

132 James Phillips 13/1/34

142 Harold Turner 19/9/34 – 22/9/34

143 William Ecclestone 1/12/34 – 8/12/34

144 William E Huggett 6/4/35 - 16/4/38

152 Stanley Allen 26/2/36 – 18/4/38

156 Robert Whelan 4/5/36

157 Alf Goodwin 4/5/36

165 Ernest Schofield 1/5/37

170 Cyril Williams 20/11/37 – 15/4/38

183 Albert Collins 30/9/39 – 6/4/42

188 Joseph Ellis 9/3/40 – 16/3/40

191 Albert Astbury 11/5/40 – 2/5/42

196 George Carrington 7/9/40

197 Jack Street 7/9/40 – 29/9/45

203 Frank Carr 12/10/40

204 Joseph Rennard 12/10/40- 25/10/41

207 Hawes 9/11/40

211 B Taylor 1/3/41

218 Hoyle 25/12/41

219 H Buckle 10/1/4

226 John Ward 14/3/42 - 6/4/42

228 Thomas Clapham 21/3/42

240 Harold Hale 9/9/44 – 21/10/44

241 Len Ward 16/9/44 – 17/2/45

248 Kenneth Kendall 4/11/44 – 22/4/46

254 Frank Rees 18/11/44

257 Archer 3/2/45

265 James C Black 7/4/45 – 7/9/46

268 James Thomas 29/8/45 - 15/9/45

273 James Byrne 22/12/45 - 25/12/45

274 Sidney Barker 12/1/46

287 Sidney Ward 29/4/47 – 3/4/48

288 Leonard Taylor 29/4/47 – 7/5/47

311 Reg Thornton 22/10/49

316 CA Adams 18/2/50 – 4/3/50

329 Jack Taylor 7/4/51 – 29/8/51

335 Fred Winterbottom 10/9/51 – 22/12/51

337 Herbert Coates 24/11/51- 29/3/52

345 Stanley Beaumont 20/9/52 - 28/4/53

358 J Robinson 20/4/53 - 28/4/53

359 Brian Hale 15/8/53 – 19/8/53

360 Allan Metcalfe 22/8/53

365 Brian Gill 11/11/53

384 Brian Caswell 29/10/55

387 Raymond Burton 24/12/55

391 Jack Woolley 25/2/56 – 3/3/56

392 Ronald Bickerdyke 17/3/56 – 8/9/56

397 Fred Barrett 18/8/56 – 22/8/56

407 Terence Smith 20/10/56 – 3/11/56

411 Sidney Greatbatch 19/1/57

461 Geoffrey Bloomfield 7/10/61