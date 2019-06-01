Australian teammate helping Cheyse Blair to settle in at Castleford

Cheyse Blair in action for Castleford Tigers.
Australian recruit Cheyse Blair is settling in well at Castleford Tigers with a little help from teammate and fellow Aussie Grant Millington.

Centre Blair has been staying with Millington temporarily at his house since arriving mid-season from Australia.

He did not know Grant from his days back home, but is grateful to him for helping him settle quickly in England.

He said: “He has welcomed me in and shown me the ropes.

“The first thing I noticed was he’s a good chef!

“He’s cooking every night and helping me through the week and preparing for games.”

Blair has played alongside Jesse Sene-Lefao before at Manly while he knows a couple of other Super League stars well.

He explained: “I’ve got a mate that plays at St Helens – Joseph Paulo – and a mate that plays at Wakefield. I played all my junior footy with Jacob Miller and I’ve known him since I was about 10 years old. There’s be a bit of rivalry when we play each other.”

Blair has been impressed by Super League.

He added: Super League’s good, the footy’s obviously a lot different to the NRL, but the crowds build the games up and it’s really good to be a part of.

“My first game at home, against Warrington, it was awesome. They say when we’ve got a local derby here, with us against Leeds or us against Wakefield, it’s good. I am looking forward to that.

“Melbourne’s game is built on defence whereas over here it is a bit more free-flowing and they throw the ball around a lot more. I like to get my hands on the ball.”