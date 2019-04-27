Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers: Ryan Carr happy Rovers are hitting their straps

Featherstone Rovers will travel to Barrow Raiders tomorrow (3pm) in good shape and good form, coach Ryan Carr says.

Carr felt Rovers had a “really good” Easter weekend, beating York City Knights 42-12 on Good Friday before a battling 23-14 defeat by Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack three days later.

“We played some of our best footy, for sure,” Carr said of the two holiday fixtures.

“The boys are just starting to get confident with each other now.

“It was always going to happen, it was just a matter of time.

“We are hitting a bit of form now and we owe it to ourselves to be consistent and keep putting in good performances.”

The game after the Easter weekend is often when fatigue hits, particularly for part-time players.

A long journey to Cumbria is not ideal, but Rovers were the only team with two Easter home fixtures and Carr insisted: “There’s no excuses with the away trip.”

He stressed: “We have to turn up there at our best.

“The boys have done a great job and the staff have done a great job to get them recovered and freshen them up.

“We are in reasonable shape, there is no reason to complain.”

Half-back Tom Holmes has recovered from a knee injury and is set to make the first appearance of his spell on loan from Huddersfield Giants, who he joined from Rovers last year.