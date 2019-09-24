Ben Blackmore happy to be heading 'home' to Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have re-signed winger Ben Blackmore from Sheffield Eagles.

The ex-Castleford Tigers wideman played at Post Office Road in 2014 and 2015.

He scored 18 tries for Sheffield this term and joins Ryan Carr’s side on a two-year deal.

Blackmore, 26, started out at Wheldon Road before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2013.

He scored 20 tries in 35 appearances the last time he featured at Featherstone.

Blackmore said: “It’s my hometown club is Featherstone Rovers and all of my family live around the area.

“My nephew is looking forward to it even more than I am. I’m really excited to be back at the club, my whole family is to be fair.”