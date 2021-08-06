Bennison try earns share of spoils for Fryston Warriors team

Fryston Warriors A teammates Tyler Czmeiduch (13) and Sam Dews (15) find the energy to carry their injured teammate Morgan Jones, who sprained his ankle, to a waiting car at the end of an energy-sapping game against Westgate Common A. Picture: Ken Czmeiduch

Liam Green opened the scoring for the home side as he crossed out wide.

Fryston hit back almost immediately as Jake Macdonald showed a clean pair of heels to go in at the corner. They failed to kick on from this, though, and Westgate went back in front as William Bubb bustled his way over.

Fryston once again reacted to going behind and they stepped up the tempo of the game with Mackenzie Coulson darting over to level the scores.

Westgate seized the advantage again on the stroke of half-time as Bubb once again forced his way over.

The Warriors camped in the home side’s final quarter in the second half, but time and again they forced the last pass or chose the wrong option and chance after chance was wasted.

They did manage to level the scores as Levi Bennison went over in the corner, but failed to convert the try for his team to take the lead.

It was a game that Fryston will be regretting not coming away with a victory and it was their second draw in four league matches.

Cutsyke Raiders enjoyed a 32-16 away victory over Nottingham Outlaws in the Premier Division.