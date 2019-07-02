Blistering start paves way for Castleford Tigers Women to beat local rivals Featherstone Rovers Ladies

Castleford Tigers Women solidified their place at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 46-20 victory over bitter foes Featherstone Rovers at the LD Nutrition Stadium

The win not only maintained Castleford’s unbeaten run in 2019, but it also saw Lindsay Anfield’s side go two points clear of title rivals Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

Castleford Tigers Women full-back Tara Stanley points the way. Picture: Sebastian Sternik

The Tigresses got off to a blistering start and took a 24-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Tamzin Renouf was first on the board as Sinead Peach broke the line and released her teammate.

Moments later, Tara Stanley picked up the ball on her own goal-line and charged more than 60 metres down field. Just when Featherstone thought they had the situation under control, Kelsey Gentles took possession from dummy-half and charged the remaining 40 metres to finish a sensational move.

Next it was the turn of Woman of Steel Georgia Roche to take the spotlight. The 18-year-old made a brilliant solo run and powered through half the field to get on the scoreboard.

Stanley turned from provider to finisher as she picked up a loose ball 25 metres out and raced over.

There was little rest for Rovers who 15 minutes later faced another onslaught. This time an offload from Frankie Townend found captain Claire Garner who touched down. Sammy Watts was then able to claim her first effort of the season.

Rovers did reduce their half-time arrears to 36-4 as Nat Harrowell exploited a large gap in Castleford’s defence and touched down on the right edge.

Jonny Payne’s side seemed to use that effort as a wake-up call as they came out for the second half with a totally different attitude.

Two quickfire efforts from Katie Hepworth put Rovers within 20 points with half-an-hour still to play.

But Maisie Lumb was able to stop the rot for Castleford as the youngster scored her fourth try in as many games.

Rovers dominated large parts of the second half. However, they struggled to break down a resilient Castleford defence. That was the case until the 70th minute when Chelsea Senior finished off a solid set for Featherstone down the left edge.

The Tigresses had the final say, though, with youngster Becky Grady going over for a try on her Castleford debut.

Scorers - Featherstone: Tries Nat Harrowell (40), Katie Hepworth (42, 47) Chelsea Senior (69); goals Katie Hepworth 2/4. Castleford: Tries Tamzin Renouf (5), Kelsey Gentles (10), Georgia Roche (13), Tara Stanley (15), Claire Garner (30), Sammy Watts (37), Maisie Lumb (56), Becky Grady (76); goals Tara Stanley 7/7, Georgia Roche 0/1.

Half-time: 4-36.

Referee: John Seymour.

Attendance: 150.

Sinbin: Grace Field, Castleford (80 – high tackle).