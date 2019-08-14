Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan cops eight-game ban for 'attack to the testicles'

Former Featherstone Rovers hooker George Flanagan will miss the remainder of the 2019 Championship season after being hit with an eight-game ban.

The Bradford Bullls man was charged with a Grade F attack to the testicles during the Bulls' loss to Toronto Wolfpack 10 days ago.

The 32-year-old was seen making contact with Toronto full-back Hakim Miloudi with referee Scott Mikalauskas placing the incident on report.

The RFL's match review panel referred the incident to an independent operational rules hearing.

Flanagan pleaded guilty at the hearing and was therefore banned for eight games and fined £250.

With only three Betfred Championship games remaining this campaign, the Bradford hooker won't make a return to competitive action until 2020.

The 32-year-old hooker made his debut for the Bulls in 2009 before leaving the club in 2011.

He went on to play for Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone, Hunslet and Hemel Stags before returning to Bradford ahead of the 2018 season.