Brilliant Lock Lane youngsters are national champions

Lock Lane U14s became BARLA national champions after an epic 19-18 final victory over Ryland Sharks.

Both teams are riding high at the top of their divisions in Yorkshire and Lancashire and met in a much anticipated final.

Man of the match David Norton, son of Steve 'Knocker' Norton is presented with his trophy by Nick Smith's grandfather, 90-year-old Jim Graydon. Picture: Dennis Whipp #DennisRugbyLeaguePhotos

Going down the hill Lane started strongly with superb running from Freddie Jones and David Norton while Leyton Davies and Tyler Czmeiduch attacked the line well for Alfie Longstaff to bust through only for his effort to be disallowed for a forward pass.

Taylor Baddeley shot out of dummy half to gain good metres for Longstaff to go through again, but this time the try was given and Czmeiduch converted. Ricky Brown and Callum Norton battered the Ryland line with aggressive runs. Louie Tomlinson broke away with a kick down field, but could not gather at the end. However, Tom Marris raced away for a brilliant 60 metre try and Czmeiduch goaled.

Awesome defence from Riley Lumb kept the Sharks out before Czmeiduch knocked a lovely drop-goal over to give Lane a 13-0 lead at half-time.

With Ryland coming down the hill in the second half they took full advantage to score in the first minute and convert.

But Jimmy McEvoy and Bailey Fisher worked hard up field and Davies kicked over for Archie Holmes to collect and score, Jake Griffiths adding the goal.

Ryland hit back again with another converted try. Conor Howard and Baddeley tackled courageously, but another Sharks score made it 19-18.

Lock Lane did not panic and Taylor Spence Horton and Marris worked back up field to get out of danger to seal a memorable win. MOM was David Norton.

The winning squad was: Riley Lumb, Archie Holmes, Louie Tomlinson, Tom Marris, Jimmy McEvoy, Tyler Czmeiduch, Leyton Davies, Freddie Jones, Taylor Baddeley, David Norton, Callum Norton, Ricky Brown, Alfie Longstaff, Jake Griffiths, Conor Howard, Bailey Fisher, Noah Booth, Harry Evans, Taylor Spence Horton.