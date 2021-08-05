Bureta Faraimo. PIcture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The move will reunite the 31-year-old USA international with incoming Tigers boss Lee Radford, who coached Faraimo at his present club Hull.

The New Zealand-born back has scored 40 tries in 80 appearances during a three-year spell with the black and whites.

He previously played in the NRL for Parramatta Eels, as well as having a short stint with New Zealand Warriors.

“I am really excited,” Faraimo said of his move to Castleford.

“I’m looking forward to working with Lee Radford again and we’ll hopefully win some silverware together.”

Faraimo stressed: “I’ll play wherever I am needed and whatever is best for the team to be successful.

“I’m looking forward to playing well, enjoying my time at the club and making some new friends.

“The crowd at Castleford is always good and they are right on top of you.

“Even as an opposition player it’s impressive and I can’t wait to be there with the crowd on my side for the next two years.”

Faraimo will complete this season with Hull and insisted he wants to go out on a high.

“I’ve had some good times with Hull FC over the last three years,” he said. “I will be trying my best to get some silverware with them before I leave.”

Radford, who will take charge of Tigers at the end of this season, regards Faraimo as a key signing.

“He’s an incredibly tough bloke to tackle,” he said.

“Nine times out of 10 he will win the ground when he’s carrying the ball and get your sets started like you want to start your sets.

“He gets you on the front foot and not only that, I think something that gets a little overlooked is his work down the other side of the field.

“You give him a try-scoring opportunity and he will take it.”

Radford stressed Faraimo will fit in on and off the field.

“He is a fantastic bloke and someone I really enjoyed having a relationship with and I have stayed in touch with on a regular basis,” he said.

“When I heard he was available, I jumped at the chance to get him signed for Cas.”