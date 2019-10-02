Callum McLelland eager to be reunited with Luke Gale at Leeds Rhinos

Talented stand-off McLelland – currently helping Championship Featherstone Rovers in their thrilling pursuit of Super League – was delighted to see the ex-Man of Steel seal a move to Emerald Headingley earlier week.
ENGLAND Academy international Callum McLelland is itching to link up with former Castleford Tigers team-mate Luke Gale in Leeds Rhinos colours.
