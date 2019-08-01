Cameron King: Featherstone Rovers a ‘different team’ to the one beaten by DewsburyRams in March

Featherstone Rovers are a “different team” to the one that lost to Dewsbury Rams back in March, insists hooker Cameron King.

Rovers were beaten 32-22 by Lee Greenwood’s Rams in the early weeks of the season, however both clubs’ fortunes have differed vastly since that game.

Featherstone stole the march on Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles in the race for the top five in their last outing.

A thumping win over Rochdale Hornets put Ryan Carr’s men three points clear of Bradford and four ahead of Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury have been dragged into the relegation battle but did move themselves away from the bottom two with a 32-12 win at Rochdale last weekend.

“I feel like we are a different team now and we have got a point to prove,” said King.

“For us, we are just worried about ourselves and getting better each week.

“We are preparing for a really tough game. They are a great team at home and we know it is going to be a real tough game.”

King feels that there are no easy games in the Championship this year and insists that Featherstone are in no mood to take Dewsbury lightly.

He added: “Every week is a tough game and especially at home they will be looking to build from last week’s game.

“We know we are in for a big game and we are not taking it lightly, we have got to turn up with the right attitude and mentality in order to get the win.”

King added: “It is a little bit cliche but we just need to worry about ourselves and take it one week at a time.

“We know that we can’t afford a slip-up because the competition is so close.

“For us, it is about concentrating on the things we do well and we are confident that if we do that each week, we will put ourselves in the position to win games and to be up there at the end of the season.”

King made a try-scoring return for Rovers against Rochdale just under two weeks ago after recovering from an ankle injury.

He came through that game unscathed and is likely to be fit for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Swinton Lions forward Gavin Bennion will be suspended for the clash with Rovers on August 11 after being hit with a two-match penalty notice.

The Welsh international was charged with a Grade C dangerous contact during the Lions’ crucial win over relegation rivals Barrow Raiders.