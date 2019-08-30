Cameron King ‘pushing’ for a return to Australia

Australian Hooker Cameron King admits he is “pushing” for a return home with his Featherstone Rovers contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 27-year-old joined Featherstone on the eve of the 2019 season and has become a firm favourite amongst the Fev faithful at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

King has made 24 appearances for Rovers this campaign and is the club’s top try scorer with 15 in all competitions.

“I’m pushing to come back and see what happens I guess,” King told outlets in Australia.

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience in the NRL and also has a World Club Challenge winners medal to his name.

He even scored the winning try for St George in the 2011 World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors.

The hooker previously played for a number of NRL clubs, including North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Featherstone can all but secure their place in the Betfred Championship play-offs this Sunday with victory over Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant.

Rovers are two points clear of sixth-placed Sheffield Eagles but with a far superior points difference - 304 to the Eagles’ 106 - one more win should be enough to see them finish the season in fifth.

Featherstone end the regular season with a home clash against second-placed Toulouse Olympique.

A fifth-placed finish would mean no home games in the play-offs and with two games to play, fourth-placed York City Knights would need to drop three points in their final two games to give Rovers the opportunity to end the season in fourth spot.

In other news, Featherstone Rovers have terminated the contract of Papua New Guinea international Thompson Teteh.

The club say the centre, who joined Rovers in the off-season on a one-year deal, has been dismissed for breaching his contract.

A statement from the club confirmed: “Thompson Teteh has been sacked by Featherstone Rovers on grounds of serious breach of contract.

“The club will be making no further comment about this incident.”

Teteh – nicknamed Terminator – was a member of the Kumuls’ 2017 World Cup squad and PNG’s gold medal-winning rugby league nines team at the 2015 Pacific Games.