Cameron King: We want to keep getting better each week

Hooker Cameron King feels that Featherstone Rovers need to improve their start to games, despite recording a thumping win over Swinton Lions in their last outing.

King scored twice as Rovers scored 66 points against the Lions, in what was Featherstone’s biggest win of the season.

“I think we can still work on our starts to the game, completing our first few sets,” said King.

“But a performance like that has been coming for a while, we have been trying to put together an 80-minute performance. I think we stuck to our systems and structures today and we ran away with it in the back end, which is generally what we do when we play well. So it was good to put all that together and it is good to be playing some good footy.”

Featherstone are now four points clear of sixth spot with just three games to play before the play-offs.

Given their vastly-superior points’ difference, Rovers need just one more victory to all but secure a place in the top five.

However, Carr’s men will be aiming to finish as high up the table as possible in order to give themselves the best chance in the play-offs.

King added: “The destiny is in our hands now, we are in that top five at the moment and we want to keep getting better each week.

“We are playing really good football at this time of year, so if we keep doing that, and, individually and as a team, turning up with the right attitude we will give ourselves a chance.”

Only two points separate Rovers and second-placed Toulouse. Leigh Centurions and York occupy third and fourth place respectively.

Featherstone have a far superior points difference to Leigh and York, meaning that one slip from either of those sides and a perfect record for Rovers would guarantee them at least third spot. A win for Featherstone on Sunday, along with any dropped points from Sheffield or Bradford will secure a play-off berth.